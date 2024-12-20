Maresca rules out winter exit for Chelsea stars despite rumours of loan moves

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca wants to keep Marc Guiu at the club for the winter.

The Blues are thinking about how to reshape their squad, given the Conference League group stages are almost over.

They will likely field stronger teams in the latter stages, which leaves less room for youngsters.

"With young players like Marc, like Josh (Acheampong), like Tyrique (George), for me, the best thing for them is to be with us,” said Marecsa, who ruled out a loan exit for Acheampong as well.

“Because they can understand every day the way we want to play, they can grow, we can teach them how we want them to play.

“So, I think it's better if they stay with us. But then it depends a little on the desire of the players.

“If in this case, Marc’s desire is to get more minutes and to play more, then we see we sit with him and we will decide together.”