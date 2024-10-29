Chelsea starlet Mheuka reflects on signing his first pro contract

Chelsea’s teenager striker Shumaira Mheuka has spoken about a whirlwind few months.

The talent has already been named in a senior squad for the Conference League this season, scored for the Under-21s, and signed a professional contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Blues have a bloated squad, Mhueka is one who the club believes can go all the way with the first team.

“Signing that contract is something you work towards from a young age, especially when you start playing football seriously,” Mheuka reflected to club media.

“It’s easy to take it for granted sometimes but, as the moment got closer, I realised it’s a pro contract, it's a big deal. It’s only now starting to sink in and I’m really proud of it.

“Everything moved so fast with such a busy schedule and it felt like a whirlwind. I’m so happy to have signed my first professional contract at the club I love, not just as a player but as a fan.”