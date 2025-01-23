Tribal Football
Wolves turn down Millwall's offer for young star who could burst into the first team

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves turn down Millwall's offer for young star who could burst into the first team
Wolves are said to have turned down an offer from Millwall for midfielder Luke Cundle.

The Championship club has been eager to bring him in this winter window.

However, Express and Star states that their most recent offer has been knocked back.

With Bristol City and Swansea also circling, Wolves may be hoping to start a bidding war.

Cundle is not first choice at the Molineux Stadium club, and his departure could raise funds for other moves.

However, at only 22, the club may believe that he can go on to be a first-teamer.

