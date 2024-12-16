Brereton Diaz linked with Sheffield United in huge January move

Tribal Football
Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz will be offered an escape route from the club.

The 25-year-old has been out of favor under head coach Russell Martin, who lost his job.

Per The Sun, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping to add Diaz to his squad.

He is hoping that the Blades new owners in waiting can negotiate a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Wilder believes that Diaz’s goal threat can be huge for the team in the Championship.

Sheffield United want to push for the title, as they sit three points clear of Leeds United at present.

