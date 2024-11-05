Phillips admits he is loving life at Stoke and has learnt a lot from Pelach already

Tottenham star Ashley Phillips appears to be enjoying himself at Stoke City this season.

The youngster did take some time to get going at the Championship club, but appears to be a mainstay in the team.

He played against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek and against Derby County in the Championship.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Phillips stated recently: "I was born in Manchester, which is just up the road.

"When I was at Plymouth, I was on the other side of the country, which was difficult.

"But here I feel a lot more comfortable - and I've settled in really quickly. The concussion put me out for a few weeks which was frustrating. But I've done three 90s on the bounce now so I'm feeling a lot better.

"One of my goals was to score, which I did at Southampton. That was my first professional goal - and I'm looking to get more. But the other goal for me is keeping clean sheets and I've got two so far.

"There's a really great feeling about the place - and that's down to the gaffer and the coaching staff. For me, he's a great gaffer. I've learnt a lot from him already."