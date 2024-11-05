Phillips admits he is loving life at Stoke and has learnt a lot from Pelach already
The youngster did take some time to get going at the Championship club, but appears to be a mainstay in the team.
He played against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek and against Derby County in the Championship.
Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Phillips stated recently: "I was born in Manchester, which is just up the road.
"When I was at Plymouth, I was on the other side of the country, which was difficult.
"But here I feel a lot more comfortable - and I've settled in really quickly. The concussion put me out for a few weeks which was frustrating. But I've done three 90s on the bounce now so I'm feeling a lot better.
"One of my goals was to score, which I did at Southampton. That was my first professional goal - and I'm looking to get more. But the other goal for me is keeping clean sheets and I've got two so far.
"There's a really great feeling about the place - and that's down to the gaffer and the coaching staff. For me, he's a great gaffer. I've learnt a lot from him already."