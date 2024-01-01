Onana says he wanted to prove his price tag after joining Villa

The former Everton midfielder has been excellent in the middle of the park for the Villains.
Since his £50M transfer in July, Onana has shown why the club had such faith in him.
"I wanted to start well," Onana told HLN.
"It gave me a strange feeling. With my first touch of the ball, you know! I wanted to show the club right away: you got me for a lot of money and I'm worth it. I think I'm worth €60M. I just believe very strongly in my qualities and what I can bring to this team. In my head that amount is not a problem."
"This is just a different style of football," Onana added.
"We have to be at the club at 9:30am. Training starts at 11am. We train for a long time. Unai Emery is a real tactical freak. That can make training sessions take a long time, but I prefer it that way.
"Here we play more on possession. You usually stay on the ball a lot longer. Sean Dyche wanted to see more direct football. Long balls. A lot of second balls. In the national team we also play a bit more on possession and I get the ball more. Suits me a little bit better."
Onana added: "It's the fourth in the Premier League. With a top coach. With top players. It is a top club. I am where I need to be, I think. I used the European Championship well to be able to take this step. I performed well there."