Onana says he wanted to prove his price tag after joining Villa

Aston Villa new signing Amadou Onana has taken no time to settle at the Midlands club.

The former Everton midfielder has been excellent in the middle of the park for the Villains.

Since his £50M transfer in July, Onana has shown why the club had such faith in him.

"I wanted to start well," Onana told HLN.

"It gave me a strange feeling. With my first touch of the ball, you know! I wanted to show the club right away: you got me for a lot of money and I'm worth it. I think I'm worth €60M. I just believe very strongly in my qualities and what I can bring to this team. In my head that amount is not a problem."

"This is just a different style of football," Onana added.

"We have to be at the club at 9:30am. Training starts at 11am. We train for a long time. Unai Emery is a real tactical freak. That can make training sessions take a long time, but I prefer it that way.

"Here we play more on possession. You usually stay on the ball a lot longer. Sean Dyche wanted to see more direct football. Long balls. A lot of second balls. In the national team we also play a bit more on possession and I get the ball more. Suits me a little bit better."

Onana added: "It's the fourth in the Premier League. With a top coach. With top players. It is a top club. I am where I need to be, I think. I used the European Championship well to be able to take this step. I performed well there."