Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands

Man Utd starlet set to have Burnley medical in huge move

Man Utd starlet set to have Burnley medical in huge move
Man Utd starlet set to have Burnley medical in huge move
Man Utd starlet set to have Burnley medical in huge moveTribal Football
Manchester United talent Hannibal Mejbri is undergoing a medical at Burnley this week.

The midfielder is signing for the Championship side, who were relegated last term, on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Burnley are including an obligation to buy within the deal, which means they must sign Hannibal at the end of the season.

The Tunisia international played 13 senior games for Man United during his career at the club.

While he came in as a young talent with huge potential, he never managed to find his level in the senior game.

Hannibal’s sale will likely help United’s PSR situation as they look to bring in new signings.

Mentions
ChampionshipMejbri HannibalManchester UnitedBurnleyPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd turn to Burnley midfielder Berge
Fulham make offer for Man Utd target Berge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes new keeper coach Ten Rouwelaar