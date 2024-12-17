Man Utd starlet Ennis set for loan move with Championship and League One sides interested

Manchester United youngster Ethan Ennis could be set for a loan move in January.

The academy talent has scored 10 goals in 15 games for the clubs Under-21 side this season.

Manchester Evening News now states that teams in the Championship and League One want to take him on loan.

United will have to be very careful with this deal, as Ennis is at a stage of his development where he needs the right environment.

Six months of not playing regularly would not help the player, which is why the club will look carefully at the options.

Picking a team with an attacking style and one where he will play often may be the best move.