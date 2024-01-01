Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Beckham Jr hangs up boots at Brentford
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal

Gusto withdraws from France U21 squad after injury blow

Gusto withdraws from France U21 squad after injury blow
Gusto withdraws from France U21 squad after injury blow
Gusto withdraws from France U21 squad after injury blowAction Plus
The Chelsea right-back is to be assessed after being forced off hurt in the Crystal Palace draw last weekend in what looks like a muscle problem.

The French Football Federation announced that the Blues right-back was among three withdrawals from the Under-21 squad as they face Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in two crucial European Championship qualifying games. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gusto wasn’t the only player who withdrew however after Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve and Lens midfielder Andy Diouf also dropped out which leaves new coach Gerald Baticle with a number of decisions to make. 

Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume is set to join the young Les Bleus on Tuesday instead as France weigh up their options ahead of two vital games. 

Blues boss Enzo Maresca spoke about Gusto’s injury and what might be the cause of it. 

"With Malo, we will see now what happens. It looks like a muscle problem, so we will see.” 

France have confirmed Gusto’s issue as a thigh problem which means he will miss both games as he takes time to recover. 

Chelsea don’t play their next match in the top-flight until September 14 when they face a tough Bournemouth side in which new loan signing Jadon Sancho could make his debut for the club after leaving Manchester United. 

Mentions
ChampionshipGusto MaloEsteve MaximeChelseaCrystal PalaceBurnleyLensPremier LeagueEuro U21
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Henderson says Palace are "up and running" after Carabao Cup victory
CARABAO CUP THIRD RND DRAW: Barrow go to Chelsea; Liverpool host West Ham