Chelsea starlet Vale close to leaving the club with several Championship sides interested

Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale is nearing an exit from the Stamford Bridge club.

The 21-year-old is ready to find a new team to ensure that he is playing regular football.

Per The Mail, Chelsea are also prepared to cash in on the versatile star to generate funds for new moves.

Teams from the Championship in England and abroad in Belgium and the Netherlands have expressed interest.

Vale wants to make sure that he is choosing the ideal club to continue his development.

Chelsea are also more focused on helping the player, rather than securing a great financial deal.