Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Billionaire Textor could buy Championship side after failing to buy Everton

Billionaire Textor could buy Championship side after failing to buy Everton
Billionaire Textor could buy Championship side after failing to buy EvertonTribal Football
American billionaire John Textor, who attempted to buy Everton, is now moving ahead with new plans.

The Crystal Palace stakeholder was not able to sell his Palace stake in time to buy the Toffees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Goodison Park club are going to The Friedkin Group, while Textor has been linked with adding a controlling interest in another English club.

French media outlet Le Progres states that a Championship club may be in the mix.

Textor also has controlling stakes in French side Olympique Lyonnais, Brazilian club Botafogo, Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, and American soccer academy FC Florida.

Textor is stated to be keen to add a majority position with an English team to his portfolio.

Mentions
ChampionshipStones JohnEvertonCrystal PalaceQPRLyonRWD MolenbeekPremier League
Related Articles
Palace ace Eze happy scoring in Cup win against QPR
Palace boss Glasner happy after "tough" Cup win at QPR
Exclusive: The Everton crisis - why Textor can offer hope for a successful future