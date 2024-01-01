Alzate set to join Hull this week

Former Brighton star Steven Alzate is expected to sign a deal in the Championship this week.

The Colombian is closest to Hull City, who want to bring him in as a free agent.

Per The Argus, Alzate was never in contention to earn a new deal at Brighton.

He had spent the past two seasons on loan at Standard Liege, after failing to impress in England.

But he may get a chance to stay in the country and try his luck in the Championship.

Alzate will be hoping to use this international break to get up to speed before the league resumes