West Ham will take no less than £85M for Kudus next summer as Arsenal interest grows

West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus is reportedly open to a summer move but the club are not willing to let him go for any less than his release clause of £85M.

Kudus has got 16 goals and seven assists in 55 appearances and has become a vital player under manager Julen Lopetegui. His form has attracted interest from a number of top clubs including the likes of Arsenal who reportedly want to make a move for the Ghana international.

This comes from the Daily Mail who report that the Hammers will accept no less than his release clause and although the 24-year-old is loving life at the club he is open to a move which could secure him Champions League football and a shot at a Premier League title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to tie down the talented winger as he picks out his targets ready for the end of the current season. This could be due to the fact that Leandro Trossard’s current contract expires in the summer of 2026 with negotiations yet to start.

Kudus would be an excellent addition to the Gunners but the deal would likely only happen if Trossard does not sign a new deal. A possible swap could be done that could benefit both sides as the Belgian star struggles to find minutes on the pitch under Arteta.