Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Walker says Villas-Boas "started crying in front of us" after Tottenham sacking

Walker says Villas-Boas "started crying in front of us" after Tottenham sacking
Walker says Villas-Boas "started crying in front of us" after Tottenham sacking
Walker says Villas-Boas "started crying in front of us" after Tottenham sackingTribal Football
Kyle Walker has said that former Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas became very emotional when he was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy back in December 2013.

Walker spent eight years at Spurs between 2009-2017 and spoke about his former manager on his podcast and how much he meant to the squad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said he will "never, ever forget" when Villas-Boas addressed the squad after his sacking and spoke about how other teammates broke down in tears. 

"I've got tears running down my eyes... Michael Dawson is welling up," said the 34-year-old. "That's how much he meant to the lads." 

The Portuguese manager almost led Spurs to the Champions League in his first season with a squad that included 2012-13 PFA Player of the Year, Gareth Bale

The manager was let go after a 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in December 2013 and Walker admitted he regrets the team's poor performances that led to his departure. 

"(The Team) Didn't do him justice. For 10 or 12 men to be crying because the manager's gone, he's done something well in the dressing room". 

Mentions
Champions Leagueter Stegen Marc-AndreWalker KyleBale GarethDawson MichaelTottenhamLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Tottenham midfielder Sarr: Mane always available with advice
Liverpool boss Slot: Challenging Champions League draw