Villa star Kamara to be out for at least 2 weeks as Mings looks to replace him

Boubacar Kamara is expected to be out for at least two weeks after suffering an injury.

The 25-year-old requested to be substituted early in Villa’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Tyrone Mings replaced him in the 16th minute, and The Athletic reports he will now miss multiple games.

Villa face a hectic schedule, including the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Kamara is set to miss league clashes against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

He is also unlikely to feature in the FA Cup tie against Cardiff before Villa’s European fixtures.

