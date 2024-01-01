Vidagany says Villa's current squad is "unbelievable" and is excited for season ahead

Aston Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany has spoken about the mentality within the squad.

Vidagany paid tribute to head coach Unai Emery and the demands he places on players.

Emery has pushed the club into a top four team that will play in the Champions League this term.

"The main challenge we have was to keep the beautiful mentality we have at this club," Vidagany said, per Birmingham Mail.

"Beyond the names of which one has to come, the most important thing was to keep what Unai and the guys start to build when I came in November 2022.

"Everyone who comes here is inspired by the mentality of the existing players and for us one of the keys was to keep him.

"One of the keys was to keep Emi Martinez, when you are able to keep the best player in the world in his position at the club, you are in the right club.

"Any team in the world would like to have him. We are very happy and proud to have him. Not just him, but Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and John McGinn and all the players.

"Monchi (sporting director) wanted not only good players but young players with fresh blood who had spirit we need to push the starting players to try harder too. The squad is deeper and we have many young players who aim to succeed. It’s unbelievable what we have in front of us."