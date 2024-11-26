Van Dijk says he does not need the feeling of revenge to fight against Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists he does not need to think about revenge.

The Reds are set to take on European rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages.

While Van Dijk would love to get one over the team that beat them twice in finals in recent years, he is not motivated by such talk.

Van Dijk and his teammates sit in first place in the Premier League and the Champions League group stages, prior to the start of this match day.

The Dutchman told reporters: "To be absolutely honest with you, I don't need fuel (of revenge) to be absolutely ready, but it's the Champions League, it's a massive game, a beautiful fixture for the neutral and we want to be on top and come out of it with a win.

"Listen, the fact is that I have never beaten them. That record (no wins in eight) is a very disappointing stat so it's down to recovery and getting ready for a big one and I am looking forward to it."

