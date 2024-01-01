The father of Rogers expresses pride after Champions League debut

The father of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers admits to his pride at seeing his son shine in the Premier League.

Rogers came in from Middlesbrough last winter and has already become a mainstay in the team.

While he still has a long way to reach his full potential, his father Howard could not hide his delight for his son.

"It’s impossible to say how proud I am, it’s a dream come true," Rogers' dad told TNT Sports.

"I dreamed of it myself, but obviously I wasn’t good enough.

"To have your son playing in the Champions League for the first time is just amazing. Just fantastic.

"He’s absolutely loving it. He is so confident and Unai (Emery – manager) has given him that confidence playing in the right position. He has been fantastic for him.

"To come to Villa, who are now in the Champions League, it’s been wonderful. Loved every minute of it."