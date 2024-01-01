Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd let go of yet another coach in club rebuild

Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club

Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club
Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club
Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the clubAction Plus
Former part-owner Amanda Staveley told the Newcastle United board to back Eddie Howe this summer.

The English manager is being linked with a move to the national team after Gareth Southgate’s departure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Howe is said to be committed to the Magpies, with Staveley believing that he needs a better squad to get back into the Champions League.

Per Chronicle Live, Howe was a little disappointed when he learned that Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghoudussi were departing the club after selling their shares.

Staveley said last week: "Working with Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall, and Becky Langley has taught me so much. 

“They are truly world class - and I will miss everyone terribly. Mehrdad and I have relished the role we had at the club - we particularly loved working alongside Yasir, our PIF colleagues and Jamie Reuben to create a club that will constantly challenge for Europe and will be capable of winning trophies."

Mentions
Champions LeagueHowe EddieIlestedt Amandavan Duiven JasonMohammadi MehrdadSouthgate GarethNewcastle UtdFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe shortlisted to replace Southgate
Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year
Newcastle boss Howe has admirers inside FA