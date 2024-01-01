Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club

Former part-owner Amanda Staveley told the Newcastle United board to back Eddie Howe this summer.

The English manager is being linked with a move to the national team after Gareth Southgate’s departure.

However, Howe is said to be committed to the Magpies, with Staveley believing that he needs a better squad to get back into the Champions League.

Per Chronicle Live, Howe was a little disappointed when he learned that Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghoudussi were departing the club after selling their shares.

Staveley said last week: "Working with Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall, and Becky Langley has taught me so much.

“They are truly world class - and I will miss everyone terribly. Mehrdad and I have relished the role we had at the club - we particularly loved working alongside Yasir, our PIF colleagues and Jamie Reuben to create a club that will constantly challenge for Europe and will be capable of winning trophies."