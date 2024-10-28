Shearer says Newcastle must "be horrible to play against" if they want to be successful

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has admitted that it has got a little messy at the club.

The St. James’ Park outfit was on a high when they qualified for and played in the Champions League last season.

But they finished outside the European places in the Premier League last term and have not improved much so far this season.

"I've said it before about all the upheaval at the football club with what's gone on," the Newcastle legend told the Rest is Football.

"A new sporting director; the two shareholders, Amanda and Mehrdad leaving; Darren Eales, the chief executive, now leaving; and hardly a player coming in, which Eddie wanted, during the summer.

"It's all been very messy for Newcastle the last three or four months and they have to get back to what got them that Champions League spot in the first place: the energy, the drive, being horrible to play against. I don't see too much of it."