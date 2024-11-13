Real Madrid want Tottenham's Porro if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through

Real Madrid are said to be keeping a close eye on Spanish international Pedro Porro.

The Tottenham right-back is one of many the Champions League and La Liga winners are assessing.

Real want to sign a right-back in January or in the summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool another target.

Porro did not deny being excited by that interest, stating recently: "It fills you with excitement, doesn't it? You have to focus on your work, but the fact that Real Madrid is interested in you is because you are doing things well."

Real have huge injury issues in defense, with Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez all injured.

Most of those players have long term injuries, with The Express outlining that such concerns are accelerating their right-back plans.