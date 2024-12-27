Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January move

Ansser Sadiq
RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January move
RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January moveAction Plus
RC Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov could be line for a move to Newcastle United.

The Premier League giants are flying high this season under boss Eddie Howe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they target a Champions League place, they may be looking to make winter moves.

Per iNews, Newcastle are hoping to steal a march on other clubs to sign Khusanov.

The report states that Tottenham are also keen on the player, who is worth around £20M.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying his breakout season in Ligue 1, while he is already a regular for his nation Uzbekistan.

Mentions
Champions LeagueKhusanov AbdukodirHowe EddieNewcastle UtdLensTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Howe opens up on Newcastle's transfer strategy with financial restrictions in place
Howe reveals Newcastle player he would not let leave this January
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question