RC Lens wonderkid wanted by Newcastle in huge January move
RC Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov could be line for a move to Newcastle United.
The Premier League giants are flying high this season under boss Eddie Howe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As they target a Champions League place, they may be looking to make winter moves.
Per iNews, Newcastle are hoping to steal a march on other clubs to sign Khusanov.
The report states that Tottenham are also keen on the player, who is worth around £20M.
The 20-year-old has been enjoying his breakout season in Ligue 1, while he is already a regular for his nation Uzbekistan.