'No shortcut to success' - Mings demands more from Aston Villa after Galatasaray loss

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings wants a reaction from his side following their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday (November 24).

Deniz Gul scored the only goal as the Turkish giants extended Villa’s winless streak to six games across all competitions.

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Speaking after the game, Mings admitted that Aston Villa have allowed games to ‘drift’ and has demanded a reaction to their poor form.

“Time can pass and things can drift, and it feels like that is happening in games at the moment,” he said.

“It is just drifting, and we are not imposing ourselves in the way we want to for long enough.”

Mings believes the solution is for the squad to get their heads down and work hard.

“It is a consistent commitment to do the hard work, learn, and be humble enough to say that I can do this better and need to work better for the team,” Mings added.

“That will never change at top-level football because the margins are so tight.”

Mings also called for greater consistency across the full game as Villa look to respond to the defeat.

“We have to consistently commit to what we are doing and be better for longer, for 90, 95, 100 minutes, whatever it takes.

“Then recover and go back and do it again.

“There is no shortcut to success; it is really hard work every single day.”