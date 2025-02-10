Tribal Football
Newcastle set to finalize new contracts for Krafth and Dubravka this week
Newcastle United are finalizing new contracts for long-serving players Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka.  

Talks have also begun with Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar over potential extensions, while Jamaal Lascelles, nearing a return from a knee injury, awaits a decision.  

Eddie Howe is keen to retain both Krafth and Dubravka as part of early plans for the 2025/26 season, per Chronicle Live.

Though Champions League qualification isn't secured, Newcastle remain in contention for Europa League or Conference League spots.  

Last season’s late drop from European contention led to contract U-turns for Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett, who left on free transfers.  

With a Europa Conference League play-off within reach, Howe wants a squad capable of handling European demands after struggles last term.

