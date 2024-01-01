Mings "super excited" to get back on the pitch for Villa this season

Mings cannot wait to get back on the pitch for Villa this season

Aston Villa centre half Tyrone Mings can't wait to continue playing his part in pushing the club further up the rankings.

The England defender missed all of last season as a result of an ACL injury on the first matchday.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he was watching as the club reached the Champions League, and now hopes he can do his part to get them to even greater heights.

"I'm super excited to get back playing, to see what the season holds," Mings said on VillaTV.

"I'm so proud of the players to finish fourth in the Premier League and to be part of it this season will be a special, special moment.

"What an amazing turnaround and trajectory the club have been on and will continue to be on. The manager has been first class, it's so exciting as a player, for a player thinking of coming to Villa, it's such an easy sell. Everything is gearing towards being a successful period in Villa's history.

"I can't speak highly enough of the manager and his staff while I've been injured. They've been absolutely first class, so thankful for the support they've given me, the messages from the fans.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back on the pitch and contributing to successful times here."