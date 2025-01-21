Mbappe says he "hit rock bottom" at Real Madrid and "couldn't do any worse" this season

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has blamed his mentality for his poor start to life at the club in which many fans questioned his ability.

The France captain joined Real on a free transfer last June after leaving Paris St-Germain but was ridiculed by fans for his poor form in front of goal and performances where he seemed to disappear in crucial moments.

He has now spoken about how he is adapting at the Spanish side and why he thinks he found it hard to perform to the best of his ability after making one of the biggest moves in world football.

"I believe it was a mentality issue and that was a point I realized that I had to work harder," said Mbappe.

"I was thinking too much about how to do things. Whether to go into space, whether to go to Vini's (Vinicius Jr's) area of the pitch, to Rodrygo's area. When you overthink, you don't focus on your game.

"I was fine physically and with the group but I knew I had to do more, that was the time to change the situation.

"I couldn't do any worse, so when you hit rock bottom you can only go up."

The 26-year-old also commented on the criticism he has received and how he thinks it is normal for a player of his ability even if it can be hard to take sometimes.

"It's normal," he said. "When you're a player like me, with everything they expected of me, it's normal for people to talk. It's not something personal, you have to be calm and focused on your game. I knew the situation was going to change.

"If you arrive at Madrid, you have to be humble. With a team that has won the Champions League, I can't come in and say that they must pass me the ball. This happens in football.

"In time, I will have more importance. I have no limits on goals, if I can score 40 it's fine and if it can be more, all the better. I'm always looking for the goal.”