Lookman on his transfer rumours at Atalanta: Wherever the future takes you we shall see

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is quieting speculation about his future.

The winger has been a revelation for Atalanta in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

Lookman was pivotal in the Italian side’s Europa League win last season as well.

Lookman told Sporty TV: "Obviously the player that I was then is definitely the completely different player than I am today.

“And as a person, I have grown up and I've matured a lot, and I have been able to achieve a lot in my time here.

"That's also because I've been able to create a process in terms of my work and how I think and all different aspects of my life and areas that I could improve on and do which I have done.

“It's all becoming who I am today so I'm pleased with that and wherever the future takes you, we shall see."