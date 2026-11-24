Florian Wirtz has opened up on advice from Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp on life at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old moved to Liverpool from boyhood club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a reported £116 million.

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It’s been a tough nearly 18-months for Wirtz, but it seems like he’s starting to get the hand of things at Anfield under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Wirtz has three goals and five assists in his 16 games across all competitions so far this season and recently starred for Germany in wins over Serbia and the Netherlands.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge, Wirtz revealed he’s been speaking with Klopp about life at the club.

"He tells me all the time that he loved his time here, the people love him here and tries to give me some advice to get successful over here as he has shown how it is done," Wirtz said. "It's really good that he knows a lot about this club."

"He can give me some good advice. It's always small things. More private things," he added.

"But he is speaking good about the club, the region here, the people, and that helps to hear someone who has experienced it for a long time. It's a good topic to speak about."