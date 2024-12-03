Howe on Trippier's poor form this season: We've certainly missed his attacking attributes

Newcastle United could be missing Kieran Trippier's attacking threat this season.

The right-back has not been a regular starter for manager Eddie Howe this term, given he is now in his mid-30s.

While Trippier has proven his abilities on the ball, he is no longer as sharp defensively.

Asked if his qualities going forward were a miss, Howe told reporters: “Tripps, in line with the other players on that right-hand side, has created so much for us historically. I think if you go back to our Champions League season, that was probably our most dominant side of the pitch.

“A lot of goals came from that side, a lot of chances were created down that side and Kieran was pivotal to that. So we've certainly missed his attacking attributes, his range and what he brings.

“He's improving, I'd say, physically. I think he's been out and hasn't really played consistently now for quite a long time. So I think getting him back in that rhythm where he can feel 100% fit will take a little bit of time.”

