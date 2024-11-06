Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
Man City boss Guardiola: Sporting CP didn't do anything!

Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd; Arsenal; Chelsea and several other elite sides

Ansser Sadiq
Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd; Arsenal; Chelsea and several other elite sides
Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd; Arsenal; Chelsea and several other elite sidesAction Plus
Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres could be on the market for around £63 million in the summer.

The Swedish forward has become one of the hottest properties in Europe this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Not only is Gyokeres scoring for fun in Portugal, but he is also impressing in the Champions League.

Per The Sun, he is believed to have a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that he can leave for the aforementioned sum.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and other top European sides will all be circling at that figure.

United are bringing in Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim to take charge of their team from November 11th.

Mentions
Champions LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester UnitedChelseaArsenalSporting LisbonPremier LeagueLiga PortugalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Berbatov: Gyokeres the goalscorer Man Utd needs
Man Utd furious with Sky Sports reporter over Amorim questions
Amorim proud as Sporting CP thrash Man City: Take Gyokeres to Man Utd?