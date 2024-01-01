Tribal Football
Guardiola says De Bruyne may be back in a matter of weeks

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he may have Kevin De Bruyne back soon. 

The Belgian is not available for selection, but Guardiola is hopeful that he will be able to feature before the October internationals. 

The playmaker was forced off during their 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League last midweek. 

“No (he is not ready to play),” Guardiola said to reporters on Friday. 

“Maybe before the international break (he will be available again).” 

City will also be without key midfielder Rodri for the whole season, as he has an ACL injury. 

