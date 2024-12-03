Given says Grealish is "a generational talent going to waste at Man City" under Guardiola
That is the view of a former Aston Villa shot-stopper, who has taken a swipe at the Spaniard.
Grealish left Villa for City in 2021 for a mammoth £100M, but has won the Premier League three times and the Champions League since then.
Speaking to the BBC, Shay Given stated: "I think Grealish, for example, I know I'm slightly biased because I played with Jack at Aston Villa. I know Jack's won all these trophies and Champions League and Premier Leagues and stuff
“But I think he's playing out of position, have done since the day he joined Man City. I think he's a waste on the left wing. I think he's like a mannequin at times and I feel sorry for him out there.
“I know he didn't start at the weekend but I was in Dublin, whatever, six weeks or two months ago, whatever it was – and he was playing for England, he was playing central and he was just monumental.
“I think he's a generational talent going to waste at Man City and that sounds a bit harsh perhaps on maybe Pep or whatever but I just think he's such a talented player playing out of position.”
