Tribal Football
Most Read
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club

Evra says it is hard to hide his feelings when Man Utd are underperforming

Evra says it is hard to hide his feelings when Man Utd are underperforming
Evra says it is hard to hide his feelings when Man Utd are underperformingAction Plus
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has expressed his emotional challenges in working as a pundit for the club's matches.

Evra has spoken about the difficulty in watching United, citing the team's struggles as a source of personal pain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

During his tenure from 2006 to 2014, Evra was a key part in United's success, contributing to five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.

“Of course, it’s hard, it hurts, that’s why you see some commentators are really harsh because people are frustrated,” he said on Sky Sports. 

“You love your club so much and you get disappointed by some performances. Of course. That’s why, when I was working for Sky, I was begging not to commentate on any Manchester United games.

“When he had that 6-1 loss against Tottenham and you can see my face on TV, I couldn’t hide my feelings. It doesn’t matter if you work for Sky and you have to be neutral – when your club is not performing well…”

Mentions
Champions LeagueEvra PatriceManchester UnitedTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag his job
Mount set to miss Porto clash after Tottenham injury
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Baffled by Ten Hag selections - but confident Man Utd job safe (for now)