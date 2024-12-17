Elanga says Forest have found success as "Nuno got to have a proper pre-season"

Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga is confident his team can continue to challenge for the top four.

The Premier League minnows are pushing up into a Champions League position at present.

While many expect Forest to slide down the table eventually, Elanga is not convinced of that.

After a win over Aston Villa, he stated: “100 percent (we have the squad to finish in a European place). I think the difference this season is the fact that we made the signings early on and we all had a pre-season.

“Nuno got to have a proper pre-season, because that’s made a huge difference. He got his ideas in early. And we have bought into them and I think that’s shown from the attitude of the players today.

“Last season, we were playing good football but we weren’t effective and clinical in front of goal. We had decisions going against us, points deductions, it was a crazy season. I think from pre-season we said to each other: ‘We can do something this season.’

“We have to take it game by game. I want the fans to enjoy the season, it has been amazing so far and we want it to be amazing, going forward and for them to enjoy the journey.”