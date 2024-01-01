Chelsea's Willian admits he was in awe of Madrid star after Brazil call-up

Chelsea signing Estevao Willian admits that he was in awe of Brazil star Vinicius Junior.

The two got to meet when the 17-year-old was called up to the Brazil squad for the first time.

Willian has been impressing for Palmeiras, with those displays leading to his Chelsea transfer, which will finalize in early 2025.

He told reporters, per Goal: “I’ve already managed to meet Vini. That was the thing that made me most nervous about meeting him.

“He’s a reference for what he’s doing at Real Madrid, for me, he’s the best in the world.

“These are guys that we see playing in the Champions League, important championships, and it gives us butterflies in our stomach. I’m going to try to learn a lot from them."