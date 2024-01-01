Chelsea learn Conference League play-off opponents

Chelsea will face either Braga or Servette in the UEFA Conference League play-off.

The Blues have to win the two-legged encounter if they are to play in the group stages.

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA’s headquarters on Monday.

Chelsea were sixth in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino last season, squeezing into a European spot on the final day of the campaign.

The first game will take place in England on August 22nd, while Chelsea will be away for the second leg on August 29th.

They will play the losers of the Braga and Servette clash, as the winner will go into the Europa League.