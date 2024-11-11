Casemiro on Amorim: "He has already proved that he is a coach who has won a lot"

Manchester United veteran Casemiro has hailed Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old faces the daunting task of bringing the sleeping giant back to its old glory.

Amorim won six trophies in five seasons with Braga and Sporting CP, including two Portuguese league titles.

“We’ve not spoken, but everyone speaks so well of him,” said the Brazil midfielder after a 3-0 win over Leicester City.

“Above all, he is very true, very loyal. We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting. We know that Sporting won many titles, he changed the club with titles, with trophies. He has already proved that he is a coach who has won a lot.

“I think there’s going to be a good template, that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that’s the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”