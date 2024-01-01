Tribal Football
Bayern Munich and Juventus warned about Villa as Champions League awaits

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus have been warned about Aston Villa.

The English giants are set to take on European heavyweights in the Champions League.

While Villa do not have recent European pedigree, they did win the competition in 1982.

Club hero Stiliyan Petrov believes the Villa Park atmosphere will be tough for teams to handle.

He told the Express & Star:Bayern Munich and Juventus are big teams but playing at Villa Park is something they need to be aware of. It is a very intimidating place.

“It is a fortress and in Unai Emery, Villa have one of the best tactical managers in the world.

“The stadium is getting better, louder, more exciting. You can see the owners have invested a lot of money and the fans are together.

“That is what Villa is all about, they are striving off the pitch and on the pitch.

“I think all teams are aware of how good Villa are at the moment. They are playing with a different style, attacking football, young players with speed and technical ability.

“They have probably one of the best goalkeepers around in Emi Martinez. So I think people will be aware of what Villa can offer.”

