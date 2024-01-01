Barcelona could target Haaland in deal worth over £170M

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland could be a target for Barcelona this summer.

The Norway forward has made a significant impact at City, scoring 101 goals in 107 appearances since his transfer in 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

His performances have helped the team win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Per The Mirror, City are pushing to ensure they retain Haaland for the long term.

He does have a contract until 2027 that has a £175M release clause to a non-English club.

Given that release clause, Barca may believe they can swoop in and convince Haaland to move clubs.