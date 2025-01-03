Arteta reveals why Rice and Merino are given such little game time at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on Declan Rice and Mikel Merino and the speculation around their game time at the club.

Declan Rice has seen his game-time decrease over the last month and since the draw at Fulham in December, the midfielder has found himself regularly taken off the pitch causing many fans to scratch their heads as to why he cannot complete 90 minutes like he did in all but seven of Arsenal's opening 20 games in the Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking in his latest press conference, the Spanish head coach was adamant that these decisions were not down to him losing his place in the side but so he can retain his fitness and stay away from any knocks or injuries.

“In his case especially, he plays so much football,” he said. “We have nine games in this period this month and he had some niggles in the last few games. He had to come off and we have to manage every player and there are no exceptions.”

On Merino, Arteta was asked about why he has started just 10 games in all competitions but again he explained it purely down to fitness and the midfielder getting up to scratch with English football after picking up a few knocks in recent months.

"We expected a very fast integration because he’s played in the league, he’s such an intelligent and experienced player and he fits very well," the Arsenal boss said when asked about Merino's status.

"He had an injury and another little niggle and he had no pre-season because he played for Spain as well and it took him just a while to start to get set, but now you can see the impact he has in the team, his intelligence and the goal threat that he offers to the team.

"Then, more and more will come because he’s a natural leader as well. As he grows in the role, I think we’ll see much more from him."