Arteta gives worrying update on Arsenal defender who could miss yet another game

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes may be set to miss another crucial game for the club. 

The Brazilian has been bothered by injury in recent weeks, which could lead to him missing their Champions League clash with Monaco

The Gunners take on the French side in the group stages on Wednesday in a game they need to win. 

"I hope (they can return)," manager Mikel Arteta said about his numerous defensive injuries. 

"But it's more a question for the doctors and physios to understand where we are. 

"We are missing a lot of players in the backline. The good thing is that whoever we put there they respond. They respond with a good attitude and performance." 

