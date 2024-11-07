Arteta gives vital update on Rice's broken toe ahead of Chelsea clash

Declan Rice picked up a broken toe against Newcastle United last week and now manager Mikel Arteta given an injury update on the midfielder.

The injury ruled Rice out of their Champions League defeat at the San Siro but has been included in England’s squad to face Greece and Republic of Ireland over the international break.

A loss against Chelsea this Sunday could mean the end of Arsenal’s title hopes and now Arteta has given an update on the midfielder who will be crucial to securing a win at Stamford Bridge.

"Declan unfortunately picked up an injury against Newcastle. It is a knock, a problem on his foot, and he wasn't comfortable to put his boots on so at the moment he is not fit. He wasn't feeling good the last few days. We'll have to assess him on Thursday and see if he's ready for Chelsea."

After a midweek break, the 25-year-old will be a welcome addition to an Arsenal side who, much like Manchester City, are out of shape at the moment. Chelsea could be a make of break game for the Gunners as without 3 points they could be leapfrogged by the likes of Aston Villa and North London rivals Tottenham.