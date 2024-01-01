Arsenal starlet happy to be back at the club after return from Qatar

Arsenal starlet happy to be back at the club after return from Qatar

Former Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola is excited about the chances of resurrecting his career.

The 23-year-old left Arsenal last summer to sign for Al-Bidda in the Qatari domestic league.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he earned lucrative money in the Middle East, he left in January due to difficulties in settling.

Having previously spent time on loan at Chesterfield, he is now signing there permanently.

"I am so happy to be back at the club," Akinola told The Mirror.

"I have been here before on loan and I really enjoyed it. I am really grateful to be here."

On Qatar, Akinola said: "It was completely different, the style of football and the pace of the game as you can imagine it is really hot.

"I think the intensity over there is a lot slower than it is over here in England because you can’t press as much.

“I would say that is one of the reasons why I decided to come back because I am more of a player that plays with a lot of intensity, so I seemed to get frustrated when I wanted to put more energy into it and it’s more relaxed over there. The English style suits me better."