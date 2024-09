DONE DEAL: Everton youngster Welch joins KMSK Deinze on season long loan

Everton Under-21s defender Reece Welch is leaving on loan this week.

The 20-year-old has signed for Belgian club KMSK Deinze on loan for the  whole 2024/25 season.

The defender will be playing in the Challenger Pro League, the second division of Belgian football.

Welch, who was born in Huddersfield, joined the Everton Academy at the age of seven.

He has played for the senior team in cup matches against Boreham Wood and Fleetwood Town