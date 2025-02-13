West Ham saw Brighton boss Hurzeler as the best replacement for Moyes last summer

Tim Steidten had identified now-Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler as a potential successor to David Moyes last summer.

As previously reported, Steidten was under immense pressure to retain his role as West Ham’s technical director, with his departure confirmed last week.

It has now emerged that the German had pinpointed Hurzeler as a managerial candidate before the club ultimately chose Julen Lopetegui.

Hurzeler was relatively unknown before his Brighton appointment, but his success in guiding St. Pauli to Bundesliga promotion caught Steidten’s attention.

Despite a strong start at the Amex Stadium, the 31-year-old has since struggled, with Brighton winning just two of their last 12 Premier League matches.

Steidten’s exit raises questions about whether West Ham will ever revisit Hurzeler as a future managerial option, per The Mail.