Klopp and Kind depicfted as “gravediggers of Germany football” by Holstein Kiel fans

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is continuing to attract negative attention in Germany.

 

The ex-Borussia Dortmund coach is now overseeing the football operations for the Red Bull group of clubs.

Given his past comments against such ownership of teams, Klopp has been widely criticized for taking the job.

This weekend, Holstein Kiel fans held up a banner displaying Klopp's face in red crosshairs.

They were taking on RB Leipzig, one of the Red Bull clubs, in the Bundesliga.

Klopp, Leipzig chief executive of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff, Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp, and former Hannover 96 managing director Martin Kind were depicted as “gravediggers of German football.”

 

