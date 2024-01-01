Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Kane says Adli deserved a red card in Leverkusen clash

Kane says Adli deserved a red card in Leverkusen clash
Kane says Adli deserved a red card in Leverkusen clashAction Plus
Bayern Munich star Harry Kane believes the foul he received in their 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen should have been a red card.

The German giants are working to bring back the Bundesliga to Bavaria after Leverkusen’s success last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They continued their positive start to the season with the creditable draw, but Kane felt that Leverkusen star Amine Adli deserved red.

“It’s painful, but I think it’s okay," Kane told Bild, via Sport Witness. 

"It doesn’t feel that bad. We’ll see over the next few days. 

“We’ve already seen in football last year that cards are given for that, even red cards…but that’s football, we have important games ahead of us, let’s move on.”

Mentions
BundesligaKane HarryAdli AmineBayer LeverkusenBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes discusses future of Man City, Real Madrid target Wirtz
Bayern Munich striker Kane smashes Rooney Champions League record
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer