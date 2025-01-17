Borussia Dortmund star Gittens linked with Bayern Munich and Man Utd this winter

Borussia Dortmund's English star Jamie Gittens is in line for a move away this summer.

The youngster is wanted by a host of top teams, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

United had been hoping to tempt Gittens back to England in the coming months.

However, Sky Germany claim that Bayern are ready to make a big offer to their rivals Dortmund.

Whether BVB chooses to sell to a team in the Bundesliga is unclear, as they may prefer a sale abroad.

Gittens may also want to wait to see if other teams show an interest in his signature.