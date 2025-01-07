Borussia Dortmund on the verge of signing Man Utd's Rashford on loan

German giants Borussia Dortmund are ready to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on loan.

The Bundesliga club would want to only pay a portion of the forward’s wages for this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mirror, Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are also showing interest in Rashford.

There is even Premier League interest in the out-of-sorts forward, who has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford.

Rashford does want to leave United for regular game time but is only going to go for the right offer.

United would prefer a permanent sale but are aware that his high wages are a stumbling block.