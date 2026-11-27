Musiala is set for another spell on the sidelines

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala faces another spell on the ⁠sidelines after sustaining a right hamstring injury, the club said on Friday, a week after ‌he returned from a lengthy layoff.

The 23-year-old Germany international came ‌on in the 76th minute of Wednesday's ‌2-1 Champions League defeat at Lille, having made his ‌comeback in last week's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with ‌Cologne after being out with a hamstring injury in September.

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Bayern said their medical team had confirmed the muscular ‌injury and Musiala would be sidelined "until ⁠further notice". Reuters ‌has asked the club for a timeline for his ​return.

Musiala had missed much of last season after breaking his leg during the 2025 ​Club World Cup but returned to play for Germany at this year's World Cup.

The latest setback ⁠comes amid scrutiny ​of Bayern's handling of the midfielder's neurological disorder, which he revealed in August after collapsing in two matches.

Bayern said on Wednesday that Musiala was first ‌examined for neurological symptoms in April 2025, more than 16 months before he announced his diagnosis.

The club held talks with Musiala's representatives this week following comments from senior officials, including honorary president Uli Hoeness and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, about his future and if he could return to the highest level.

Global players' union FIFPRO strongly criticised ‌the remarks.

"For both parties, the player's health is ​the absolute priority. Jamal Musiala will receive ‌full support throughout his recovery process," Bayern said after the talks.

Musiala signed a contract extension until 2030 in February 2025.

Bayern visit Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, seeking to respond ⁠to their first defeat ⁠of the season ‌at Lille.